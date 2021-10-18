The Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS) kicked off its 3rd edition of the Malta International Art Weekend (October 15-16) with the inauguration of the specially commissioned work Sea Cave (Entrance) by Cristina Iglesias at Hastings Gardens in Valletta.

The Sea Cave (Entrance) is a national acquisition that will remain accessible for the public to visit and enjoy at Hastings Gardens for the coming two years. The work will eventually be relocated to the MICAS Sculpture Garden once it is completed.

This site-specific piece by the celebrated contemporary artist was unveiled by the Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, José Herrera, and the MICAS Board chaired by Phyllis Muscat.

Another view of the art work. Photo: Daniel Cilia. Courtesy: MICAS

In his inaugural speech, Herrera held that Iglesias’ enchanting and thought-provoking work offers the public an opportunity to access international contemporary art in the setting of the historic Hastings gardens. “The Micas International Art Weekend is creating opportunities for new connections and the exchange of ideas while making contemporary art accessible to a wider public. The benefits of this approach for our communities are without doubt and our investment in and commitment to the arts remains as strong as ever.”

Chairperson Phyllis Muscat described the work as invitation to connect with memory and time, with what is around us, and what may possibly be hidden underneath. She noted that this is MICAS’ first physical event since the beginning of the pandemic and stated that despite this difficult time, MICAS managed to remain on track with the intensive schedule of restoration and construction works that will deliver the Micas galleries in 2022.

“The exciting physical transformation of the Ritirata site is now visibly on its way and progressing fast. Our hard work is bearing fruit as we keep growing, developing our programme, and stepping up the effort to make contemporary art accessible to wider audiences.”

Cristina Iglesias explained how she studied the context and the geology of the Hastings gardens when working on this site-specific piece, as well as the Maltese culture and landscape. She thanked MICAS for the constant support and cooperation throughout this project and applauded MICAS’s current and future projects, for they will provide a great contribution to the local and international contemporary art scene.

Artist Cristina Iglesias. Photo: Jonathan Brincat. Courtesy: MICAS

The MICAS International Art Weekend 2021 continued with the art talk ‘In Conversation with Cristina Iglesias’ moderated by international curator Edith Devaney at MUŻA, where the general public was given the opportunity to meet the artist in person and hear her speak about her work.

The MICAS International Art Weekend is an annual international event which fulfils MICAS’ remit to showcase cutting-edge contemporary art and artists and act as a bridge with the global art community, placing Malta firmly on the international art scene.