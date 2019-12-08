The restored dome of Malta’s largest trompe d’oeil at the Gozo Cathedral will be inaugurated next Saturday after a year-long restoration project by PrevArti of Mosta. Short speeches on various aspects related to the 280-year-old dome will be delivered by historian Mgr Joseph Bezzina, Giuseppe Ingaglio, an expert on perspective paintings from Piazza Armerina, Sicily, Pierre Bugeja, PrevArti chief restorer, and Mark Sagona, lecturer in History of Art.

Musical pieces by the Cappella Sanctae Mariae Assumptae, under the direction of Carmel P. Grech, will be executed.

On Friday, eve of the inauguration, Joe Zammit Ciantar will deliver an illustrated talk on the dome and similar dome paintings abroad.

The Cathedral dome was created by Antonio Manuele known as Pippi, a Sicilian scenographer from Messina and it was raised in position on March 24, 1739. The dome had been first restored in 1823.

Observed while walking up the nave towards the cathedral, it is difficult to figure out whether it is really a dome or just a tour de force on a flat ceiling.