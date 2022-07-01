On June 30, the restored miraculous icon of Our Lady of Damascus was officially inaugurated at the Greek-Catholic church in Valletta. The conservation and restoration project, which took about three years to conclude, was successfully carried out by the firm Atelier del Restauro (Malta).

This was a very difficult and delicate task, given that the icon is around 1000 years old and needed a lot of consolidation. Long years of exposure to the elements, without any protection, took their toll on the icon. Fortunately, the conserved and restored icon is now housed in a beautifully sculptured oak niche and protected by special (acrylic) glass.

The archbishop Mgr Charles Jude Scicluna delivering a speech.

Moreover, it is being constantly monitored for humidity and other factors which might harm it. The icon of Our Lady of Damascus can now be admired and venerated in all its spiritual and artistic beauty.

The event was attended by George Vella, President of Malta, and Mrs Vella; Archbishop Charles Scicluna, National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici, the chairman and officials from APS Bank, part-sponsors of the project; various ambassadors; members of the Greek-Catholic community; and other distinguished guests.

Maria Grazia Zenzani of the 'Atelier del Restauro' describing the restoration process.

The evening's programme, directed by Papàs Martin Zammit, parish priest of the Greek-Catholic community, included a brief talk about the history of the icon, by Mgr George Mifsud, parish priest emeritus as well as a presentation about the conservation and restoration of the icon by Maria Grazia Zenzani of the Atelier del Restauro, and brief addresses by Archbishop Scicluna and by the president of the Republic of Malta, George Vella. The programme also included three Marian hymns sung by the choir of the Greek-Catholic church.