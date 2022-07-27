Bishop Anton Teuma will inaugurate the revamped Gozo Cathedral Museum on Saturday. Originally opened on October 21, 1979, the museum has for the past three years been completely renovated according to current standards.

The exhibits are displayed on three levels, accessible by stairs and lift – the Silver Vault at Level 1, History and Memorabilia at Level 2 and the Picture Gallery at Level 3.

The Silver Vault, with a wide variety of ecclesiastical silverware, stretching from the late medieval era to modern times, is dominated by the solid silver crucifix and 12 matching huge candlesticks that embellish the cathedral high altar on the feast of Santa Marija.

One can also admire an array of ecclesiastical and domestic silver items spanning some five centuries.

The second level houses a large number of items portraying the history of the cathedral and related memorabilia.

The earliest exhibits are column specimens from an important ancient building – possibly, a temple dedicated to Juno and other Roman deities that stood beneath the present cathedral.

There are also medieval tombstones and a collection of objects donated by various popes and prelates from the 18th century onwards as well as a collection of Gozo lace vestments.

The Picture Gallery has close to 100 paintings of historic and artistic value. The star exhibit is the Sancta Maria retable, a three-tiered tempera on wood and the earliest painting extant in Gozo.

There are many other interesting paintings, including a recently donated painting of Our Lady of Mellieħa, as well as an early 17th-century decorated stone altar typical of a countryside chapel.

The top-ten exhibits on each level carry a QR code that can be activated to listen to a detailed description, with options available in five languages – Maltese, English, Italian, German and French.

The museum is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm. An open-day will be held on August 31.