The number of inbound tourists in June increased by a fifth over the same month in 2022, while their expenditure in Malta increased by a third, according to national data.

The National Statistics Office said some 294,488 tourists made it to Malta in June, spending a total of 1,946,623 here.

During the month under review, a total of 267,585 inbound tourists visited for holiday purposes, and 15,060 came for business purposes.

The largest share of inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44, followed by the 45-64 age bracket.

The UK, Italy, and French residents made up 47 per cent of total inbound tourists.

Total nights spent here also went up by 22.4 per cent when compared to June 2022.

The largest share of guest nights (87.4 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay of total inbound tourists stood at 6.6 nights.

Total tourist expenditure reached almost €286.5 million - an increase of 32.1 per cent over the corresponding month in 2022.

The average expenditure per night was estimated at €147.20.

Tourists in first half of the year up by 43%

Inbound tourists for the first half of 2023 amounted to 1,289,292 - an increase of 43.8 per cent over the same period in 2022.

Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 35.9 per cent, surpassing 8.1 million nights.

Total tourist expenditure was meanwhile estimated at €1,036.8 million - 48.8 per cent higher than that recorded for 2022, while total expenditure per capita increased to €804 from €777 in 2022.