There is a need for meaningful conversations about disability inclusion in education followed by effective action and solutions. Inclusion in education settings has implications beyond what happens in schools or higher education institutions. It is about enabling people to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.

The challenge lies with us to keep ensuring that our systems are designed with inclusivity and access in mind according to Universal Design principles. Over the years, the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) has worked on policies and practices that make it easier for people with disabilities to pursue their education and reach their potential.

Disability inclusion is about creating an inclusive college culture that focuses on each individual's value and seeks to overcome barriers to accessing quality learning experiences where people feel welcome and comfortable and are seen and valued.

Prospective students need to have a clear understanding of what support is available. The Inclusive Education Unit (IEU) at MCAST aims to provide learners with the educational support required to develop their full potential. Students with particular needs or disabilities, including dyslexia, autism, and visual/hearing impairment, are registered with the IEU through an online application and individual meetings with our staff members to discuss the students' needs further. Students can choose their preferred area of study or career path as IEU services are spread across all levels and institutes.

Over the years, we have improved and introduced a number of services. These include the provision of access arrangements; individual support sessions in Maltese, Mathematics, English and General Support with learning support educators; Making Action Plan (MAP) sessions to identify students' challenges and the support required; multidisciplinary support through the professionals involved with the students.

Digitisation and automation have enabled students with disabilities to access IEU services with minimised barriers

We also organise orientation tours to support new students with related difficulties (e.g. autism, anxiety, dyspraxia) to familiarise themselves with the campus and key staff members. The IEU offers support for Erasmus+ experiences, personal assistants and transport for students with considerable motor skills difficulties, and notification of students' needs to managers and lecturers for them to be aware of the students' needs and support accordingly.

Further reasonable accommodation is also provided on a case-by-case basis. Work on such arrangements typically starts months before students join our college and involves efforts by various stakeholders from different departments coordinated by the IEU. With over an annual 830 students with particular needs or disabilities registered with the IEU, such individual provisions are expected. Such challenging experiences have, in turn, nourished our insight and perspective on accessibility in Vocational Education and Training (VET) as well as allowed us to develop effective inclusive practices.

The IEU has also digitised all its services forms. Assistive Technology such as Text-ToSpeech, script enlargement and multilingual support are now seamlessly integrated, enhancing access to people with various disabilities, specifically dyslexia, visual impairments, and motor skills disabilities.

Various manual processes have been automated, enabling IEU staff to provide timely support accordingly. Such processes have also eliminated delays in service provision to the geographically-distant satellite college campuses. Real-time data collected through these processes now also inform decisions regarding support strategies to service users. Digitisation and automation have enabled students with disabilities to access IEU services with minimised barriers, irrespective of the time, location and disability.

The college's strategic plan (2022-2027) prioritises the value of emphasising diversity and allowing for the opportunity for all people to have meaningful learning and working experiences. Inclusion is vital as we strive to be truly a community college for all.

Joseph Zammit is deputy director, Inclusive Education Unit, at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST).