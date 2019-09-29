For the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), the age of militancy is long gone. The stories of sit-ins, tear gas and riot police are so far and variously removed from the present that they are starting to seem improbable. Much as I was brought up on them, I’m no longer even sure they actually happened. (What’s worse, amnesia or doubt?)

That’s partly because the sit-ins have been replaced with another kind of thing altogether. Even at its most rebellious, the MUT nowadays limits itself to press conferences. They’re not wildly exciting, nor does anyone seem to bother to pay the slightest attention.

I don’t much blame the MUT for this. The tail does not wag the dog, and unions everywhere appear to have misplaced the meaning of existence. It was not so long ago that Switzerland, where workers apparently never strike, was thought to be an exceptional case. Now, everywhere is Switzerland.

Should then the MUT just put itself out of its misery and pack up? Not quite. Take the latest, well, press conference.

The MUT is upset at something government said about hiring foreign teachers to address the problem of staff shortages in schools.

My first reaction was not sympathetic. How, I thought to myself, could the MUT be so pathetically barnacled? If protectionism hadn’t worked for chocolate and toothpaste, why should it work for teaching? And what about the rhetoric of inclusivity? Did it apply to pupils, but not to their teachers?

There are a million reasons why having more foreign teachers would probably be a good thing. For one, children would be more likely to take inclusivity seriously if they thought that the people preaching were also practising it. The national curriculum would be less incestuously national and more intellectually promiscuous. In some cases, such as the teaching of foreign languages, native speakers might not be such a terrible idea.

Nor would having more foreign teachers be a leap into the unknown. Until recently, some of the better and more highly regarded schools in Malta routinely employed foreigners. While this was in part a vestige of a colonial past, I can think of worse and less productive legacies.

And so on as I mentally rubbished the MUT and its Trumpian penchant for walls, comfort zones and a fortified false security. That was until I read the MUT statement more carefully.

It turns out that what’s bothering the MUT is not so much the presence of foreign teachers in principle, but rather the misuse of mobility as a device by which government threatens to defeat teachers’ demands for better conditions.

The MUT has been saying for a long time that teachers deserve better salaries and working conditions. They’re also saying that, unless the problem is addressed, the result will be a serious shortage of staff. Schools, in other words, will get worse and worse, regardless of the laptops and airconditioning and fancy-coloured walls.

They’re right on all points but one. Poor salaries and miserable conditions will not necessarily lead to a shortage of staff. That’s because government has an ace up its sleeve. It can simply ignore teachers’ demands and import replacements at will. It appears to be threatening to do just that.

The problem with mobility is always in the how. There is nothing the matter with teachers moving around. It’s another thing altogether to bring in foreign teachers in an attempt to patch up chronic and endemic failures in the system.

We’ve been through this before. It’s perfectly normal for doctors to follow jobs, and the average national health service will employ good numbers of foreign doctors and specialists. What happened in 1977, however, was different. In that case, foreign doctors were rushed in to remedy a systemic failure. The result was a disaster that took many years to heal.

This is exactly what the MUT is saying. The message is for government to fix what needs fixing, and then let foreign teachers join if they will. Aside, I wish the union had made the point more clearly. As is, the bit that tends to stick – and the bit the oh-so-cosmopolitan government will exploit – is the għalliema barranin, with all its xenophobic and sinister undercurrents.

There’s a broader argument to be made here. The predicament outlined by the MUT is by no means unique to teachers, or to Malta. Around the world, swathes of workers are seeing their demands for better conditions undermined by the facile solution of expedient mobility.

These, among others, are the people who are so vulnerable to the trickery of xenophobic parties and politicians. As they find their work undervalued and casualised and generally kicked around, the promise of protection becomes more and more alluring.

We may be looking here at a bizarre species: inclusive schools that are staffed by teachers who are anything but inclusive.

