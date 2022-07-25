The APS Summer Festival is designed to be inclusive in reaching the widest possible audience; from ramps and access points for people with restricted mobility to ‘Quiet Rooms’ as a sensory-friendly initiative.

Prisms Malta trained a number of the festival artists and the production team, enabling the festival to be issued with an autism-friendly certification to produce three sensory-friendly shows happening on July 25, recommended for 0 to 3, 4 to 8 and 9 to 11 year-olds.

In addition, the majority of the shows enjoy comfortably spaced-out seating, to help audiences feel more at ease and socially distanced. Sanitisation stations are available and guests are welcome to stay with their masks on should they wish to do so.

Rachael Blackburn, head of culture at APS Bank commented, “As the community bank in Malta, we believe in making arts and culture easily accessible to all. As a festival created during the pandemic, we have decided to embrace some of the practices we introduced in our previous editions to make the space safer for the audience and artists.”

This year’s APS Summer Festival is being held between July 20 and 31 at the University of Malta main campus in Msida. Check out the festival programme here and don’t delay as tickets are selling out fast!

The APS Summer Festival is organised by APS Bank plc, supported by the University of Malta, Atlas Insurance PCC Limited and Kinnie.