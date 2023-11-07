After two years of misery in the Champions League group stage, Barcelona have the chance to book their place in the knock-out rounds against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Hamburg.

The Spanish champions can guarantee progress with a fourth consecutive victory in Group H, something they have not managed since 2021, when they were knocked out by Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Undoubtedly Barcelona have improved since Xavi arrived in November that year, winning La Liga last season, but they have still struggled in Europe and lacked the sparkle many, including the coach, wishes to see in their game.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...