Mothers need time off from work to recover from birth and get breastfeeding off to a successful start in the first days and weeks. Longer maternity leave is associated with longer duration of exclusive breastfeeding, Charmaine Gauci reports

The month of August is linked to raising awareness on breastfeeding. August 1 marked the start of World Breastfeeding Week, which is celebrated across the globe to emphasise the value of breastfeeding for mothers as well as children.

Increasing breastfeeding to near-universal levels could save more than 800,000 lives every year, the majority being children under six months. Breastfeeding decreases the risk of mothers developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It is estimated that increased breastfeeding could avert 20,000 maternal deaths each year due to breast cancer.

In 2012, the World Health Assembly Resolution 65.6 endorsed a comprehensive implementation plan on maternal, infant and young child nutrition, which specified six global nutrition targets for 2025. This policy brief covers the fifth target: increase the rate of exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months up to at least 50 per cent.

This year, Breastfeeding Week promotes the importance of family-friendly policies to enable breastfeeding and help parents nurture and bond with their children. The theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week is ‘Empower parents, enable breastfeeding’.

Family-friendly policies such as paid parental leave support breastfeeding are particularly important for working parents. Mothers need time off from work to recover from birth and get breastfeeding off to a successful start in the first days and weeks. Evidence shows that longer maternity leave is associated with longer duration of exclusive breastfeeding.

When a breastfeeding mother returns to work, her ability to continue breastfeeding depends on having access to breastfeeding breaks; a safe, private and hygienic space for expressing and storing breastmilk; and affordable childcare at or near her workplace.

In Malta we already have supportive family-friendly measures and an enabling environment in some specific locations. The Public Service Management Code (PSMC) regulates the employment of civil service employees. It covers statutory paid and other maternity leave, the use and availability of breastfeeding facilities and paternity leave.

More can be done to encourage a culture of breastfeeding, by shifting the level of responsibility from that of the individual to that of the community, by promoting practices and attitudes that promote gender equality and breastfeeding and ensuring an enabling environment to support breastfeeding by all mothers who choose to breastfeed.

The evidence is clear that during early childhood, the best nutrition provided by breastfeeding, along with nurturing care and stimulation, can strengthen children’s brain development with impacts that endure a lifetime. Breastfeeding promotes better health for mothers and children alike.

WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding starting within one hour after birth until a baby is six months old. Nutritious complementary foods should then be added while continuing to breastfeed for up to two years or beyond.

Infants should be exclusively breastfed, that is, receive only breast milk for the first six months of life to achieve optimal growth, development and health. ‘Exclusive breastfeeding’ is defined as giving no other food or drink, not even water, except breast milk. The transition from exclusive breastfeeding to full use of family foods is a very vulnerable period. It is essential, therefore, that infants receive appropriate, adequate and safe complementary foods to ensure the right transition from the breastfeeding period to the full use of family foods.

There is added value for the mother and infant. Women who breastfeed have reduced risks of developing breast cancer before menopause, ovarian cancer, osteoporosis and coronary heart disease. Babies who are breastfed have a reduced risk of diarrhoeal and respiratory illnesses, as well as lower rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease. Breastfed babies also have a reduced incidence of excess weight and have improved intellectual and motor development.

Inadequate rates of exclusive breastfeeding result from various factors which are related to social, cultural and commercial factors, the health system, as well as poor knowledge about breastfeeding. Caregiver and societal beliefs favour mixed feeding, including topping up with bottle feeding or starting solids before six months. If hospital and healthcare practices and policies are not supportive of breastfeeding, this will create a barrier.

Skilled support in health facilities and in the community are essential. Marketing and promotion of infant formula, milk powder and other breast-milk substitutes have a huge impact on breastfeeding.

Countries with inadequate maternity and paternity leave legislation and other workplace policies that do not support a woman’s ability to breastfeed when she returns to work lead to an early stop of breastfeeding.

Many are still not aware of the benefits of breastfeeding and the dangers of not exclusively breastfeeding and lack skills on proper breastfeeding techniques among women, their partners, families, healthcare providers and policy-makers.

Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival so investment in this area will be of added value.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.