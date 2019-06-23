An increase in fines which could be levied from perpetrators is being proposed in amendments to the Criminal Code and the Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Act.

The amendments would also prohibit the filming of sexual acts without the consent of the person being filmed, among other changes.

They would allow for the gradual payment of damages to allow the victim to get what they deserved without financially crippling perpetrators.

The law as amended would give the police an automatic obligation to institute proceedings against a suspect - without the need for a complaint to be made by the victim - where they were made aware of a potential offence. It was also being clarified that the sexual history of victims where this was unrelated to cases should not affect these proceedings.

Equality Minister Helena Dalli introduced the amendments in Parliament on Tuesday, a year after Malta’s implementation of requirements arising from the Istanbul Convention had “sent the message that violence within our homes is not acceptable”.

The law introduced in 2018 was comprehensive, innovative, the starting point for a widespread discussion. She lamented “fearmongering” comments which had been made by members of the Opposition when the law was originally debated.

The amendments proposed for an evaluation of the law as it was put into practice and discussion with members of the judiciary, social workers, the police, and all who touched upon the phenomenon of domestic or gender-based violence.