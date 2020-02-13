Registered full-time employment increased by 5.2% in August while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2% when compared to the same month in 2018, according to data provided by Jobsplus.

The National Statistics Office said that over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in August increased by 5.1%, reaching 221,755.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (10,939) and a decline in registered unemployment (142).

Comparing August 2019 to the same month the previous year, the highest increase in employment was brought about by construction and administrative and support service activities, with 1,813 and 1,661 persons respectively.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 10,351 persons to 171,926. Public sector full-time employment increased by 588 persons to 48,184.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,353 when compared to August 2018, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 9,586.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 5% and 5.7% respectively over 2018 levels.

Registered part-time employment in August 2019 went up by 5.1% when compared the same month in 2018. The overall increase was mainly generated by professional, scientific and technical activities and administrative and support services activities.

Accommodation and food services activities registered a drop of 459 persons when compared to August 2018.

There were 30,357 part-timers who also held a full-time job, up by 9.4% when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 37,927, up by 2% when compared to 2018.