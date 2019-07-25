Chemsex, where people engage in drug-fuelled sex that can last for days, is linked to an increase in HIV cases among gay men in Malta, an NGO has said.

The Malta LGBTIQ+ Rights Movement (MGRM) said there is a direct correlation with the prevalence of chemsex parties and new HIV diagnoses.

“These drugs decrease inhibitions and vulnerable people are easily persuaded not to use condoms and simply rely on PrEP (daily medicine to prevent contracting HIV),” a spokesman said.

“This has led to HIV diagnoses as a direct result of chemsex.”

Brian, a Maltese man involved in the chemsex scene, said he was initially introduced to it after moving abroad to study and travel.

“It’s practically unavoidable for any gay man to go about living his life without coming into contact with chemsex because it’s practically everywhere,” he told Times of Malta, using a pseudonym.

He returned to Malta after feeling “empty” from regularly taking part in drug-fuelled sex parties but found the scene was just as prevalent here.

“If you go out on a random date or hookup, in the course of the night someone will invite you over and there would already be three or four guys there,” he said.

“When you get there, 99 per cent of the time the people there are already on drugs.

“You can’t avoid it, maybe if you meet up with only one person, but if you’re having a party with a group, it’s always there.”

Latest statistics from 2018 show that 453 people live with HIV in Malta.

I want to have a real connection not a chemical one

In 2017, Malta saw 45 new cases of HIV, which the World Health Organization said was a 50 per cent increase that year. Statistics for 2019 have not been published.

Chemsex parties usually see the use of three main drugs, or chems as they are known: mephedrone; methamphetamine (better known as crystal meth or Tina); and gamma hydroxybutyrate, known as GHB or G.

According to Brian, mep-hedrone is not as common in Malta, where MDMA is used instead, because it creates a similar feeling of euphoria.

Crystal meth is in the mix because it is a stimulant and in-creases sexual stamina. In excessive amounts, it also keeps users awake for days and the fallout often causes extreme hypersomnia.

GHB is a central nervous system depressant and an intoxicant. Partygoers take it to lose inhibitions, which can lead to a lapse in sexual health. GHB can also be deadly, as a slight overdose can cause respiratory arrest and induce a coma-like state.

Brian said he has begun to “pull back” from the scene because of the way it impacted his life.

“People have become so used to using drugs to have sex that I’ve had to end two relationships because my partner couldn’t have sex without drugs. It came to a point where I couldn’t have sex with my boyfriend on a Tuesday night without getting trashed. That’s just sad,” he said.

“I want to have a real connection not a chemical one and sadly even in relationships the two are becoming interchangeable.”

A number of studies have also linked chemsex parties with a rise in new HIV diagnoses across Europe.

Brian, who is PLHIV (a person living with HIV), thinks that the HIV treatment available in Malta could be a contributing factor.

Here, he says, there is a six-pill regimen compared to, for example, the UK, where HIV medication consists of one pill daily.

He thinks the six-pill regimen means there is a higher chance that someone might miss a dose, while high on drugs.

Having been born in the UK, Brian instead has access to the one pill a day HIV medication, which he flies to the UK to collect at his own expense.

“It’s important to me that I don’t put anyone at risk with my behaviour. I get checked regularly and maintain my health,” Brian says.

“But telling people not to do drugs and expecting them to obey doesn’t work. We need to push for people to educate themselves and provide them with the protection and medication they need.”