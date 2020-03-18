In a recent media statement GasanMamo Insurance encouraged its customers to make use of their online services during this current COVID-19 climate, in order to help the collective effort of reducing non-essential contact.

Less than a week later, the insurance operator can confirm that online service requests, orders and transactions have increased sharply by 36 per cent proving how the local community is doing its part in redoubling its effort to support social distancing.

In a bid to do its part to minimise spread of the Covid-19 virus, the staff will also be working from home for the time being with all services remaining fully operational, in order to continue servicing clients, receiving orders, calls and requests as per usual.

Managing director Julian Mamo urged customers to continue to make greater use of all online services and other channels of communication such as the phone on 2134 5123 or 2778 9000, e-mail insurance@gasanmamo.com and the virtual agent on the website www.gasanmamo.com.