The increase in the number of cars registered in Malta in recent years was the third-highest in Europe, it has emerged.

Data published by the European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat, showed that over a period of five years, between 2013 and 2017, the number of registered passenger cars shot up by 14 per cent.

This was found to be the third-highest increase when compared to that in other member states.

The highest growth over this period was recorded in Slovakia (18 per cent), followed by Czechia and Portugal (both 17 per cent). Hungary shared the third-place spot with Malta.

While in 2013 the number of cars registered in Malta stood at 256,096, by 2017 the number had soared to 291,664, the data has revealed.

45 new cars on Malta’s roads every single day

At EU level, the highest motorisation rates – the number of passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants – were recorded in Luxembourg (670 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants) followed by Italy (625 cars per 1,000 inhabitants) and Finland (617 cars per 1,000 inhabitants)

In Malta, this rate was also found to be among the highest. With 613 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, the island was ranked as having the fourth-highest motorisation rate in Europe.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) reported last week there are 45 new vehicles appearing on Malta’s roads every single day.

According to the NSO, the number of licensed vehicles stood at 391,914 at the end of June. This translated into a rise of 3.3 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

Most of those vehicles were cars (77.6 per cent), while the remainder were commercial vehicles, motorcycles, quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles. Buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent.

The statistics prompted calls for an “effective, efficient, timely and eco-friendly” public transport system from the Opposition.