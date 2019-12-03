Tourism arrivals in October numbered 287,191, 6.1% more than in the same month in 2018.

A total of 249,588 came for holiday purposes, 22,026 for business. Arrivals from non-EU countries went up by 17.6% when compared to the same month in 2018.

Most arrivals (37.3%) were aged between 25 and 44.

The total nights tourists spent in Malta went up by 6.5% when compared to October 2018, reaching nearly 1.9 million nights. Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €231.1 million, an increase of 7.1% over the same month in 2018.

Arrivals for the first 10 months of 2019 surpassed 2.4 million, an increase of 5% over the same period in 2018. Total nights went up by 3.2%, surpassing 17.1 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at almost €2 billion, 4.5% higher than that recorded in 2018. Total expenditure per capita stood at €822, a decrease of 0.4% when compared to 2018.