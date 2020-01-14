Tourist arrivals in November numbered 191,698, an increase of 8.3% when compared to the same month in 2018.

The National Statistics Office said 158,425 inbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, 24,362 for business.

Arrivals from non-EU states went up by 14.2% and most inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (40.4%), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (36.2%).

Total nights spent went up by 9%, surpassing 1.2 million nights.

The largest share of guest nights (56.1%) was spent in collective accommodation establishments. Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €136.2 million, an increase of 10.3%.

January-November 2019

Inbound tourist trips for the first 11 months of 2019 surpassed the 2.6 million mark, an increase of 5.3% over the same period in 2018. Total nights spent by arrivals went up by 3.6%, surpassing 18.3 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €2.1 billion, 4.9% higher than that recorded in 2018.

Total expenditure per capita stood at €814, a decrease of 0.4% when compared to 2018.