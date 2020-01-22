Over 57 million commuters used the bus service last year - an increase of seven percent or four million passengers over 2018, the Transport Minister said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to a supplementary question by Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis, Ian Borg outlined various initiatives to increase the uptake of this form of mass transport.

The minister noted that 39,000 students aged between 14 and 20, and all full-time students regardless of their age could travel for free.

This exemption - which in financial terms is equal to an annual saving of €320 per passenger - was recently extended to a further 19,000 people with a disability and those aged 75 years or more.

Dr Borg said the government was committed to provide free bus service for all pensioners by the end of this legislature, however this would be rolled out in a staggered fashion.

Mellieħa bypass

The Mellieha bypass controversy was also raised during question time by Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar, but the Transport Minister declined to give any replies.

Dr Borg was asked who would be shouldering responsibility for the bad workmanship, and the fact that parts of it had to be dug up to install a storm water system.

The €2 million project to reconstruct this arterial thoroughfare was carried out in the summer of 2018.

Two years down the line repairs on the wavy asphalt, which will be paid for by the contractor responsible, have not yet been carried out.

The delay has been justified on grounds that further works are in the pipeline to install a water distribution network pipe. The latest deadline given by state agency Infrastructure Malta is next April.

In his terse reply, Dr Borg invited Mr Cutajar to submit the questions in writing.

Bus route changed to make way for tables and chairs

Replying to a question from former Transport Minister Joe Mizzi, Dr Borg said talks were underway about the halting of a route bus through the Vittoriosa square.

He confirmed that the route had been changed after several establishments, including the two political party clubs, started placing tables and chairs outdoors, leaving no room for the bus to drive through.

Describing such a decision as unacceptable, the Transport Minister said it made no sense banning buses from the village core while expecting commuters to use it.