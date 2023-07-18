Sea transport between Malta and Gozo between April and June registered increases in passengers, vehicles and trips when compared to the same period in 2022, according to the National Office of Statistics.

A total of 11,159 trips were carried out, carrying 1.72 million passengers. June was the busiest month, recording a total of 3,904 trips or 35% of total trips for the quarter.

The NSO said 1.54 million passengers travelled between Mġarr and Ċirkewwa during the period, 14% more than the same period last year.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in April – 528,924 or 34.3% of the total for the quarter. Compared to the previous year, the number of vehicles increased by 4%, totalling 518,198.

The number of trips during the second quarter amounted to 8,905, an increase of 2.7% over the same period in 2022. May registered the highest number of trips – 3,069 or 34.5% of total trips for the quarter.

Between April and June, passenger traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Saturdays and Fridays, while vehicle traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Fridays and Saturdays.

From the Mġarr terminal, passenger traffic was busiest on Sundays and Saturdays, while vehicle traffic highest on Sundays and Mondays.

Sea transport between Mġarr and Valletta

During the period, 2,254 trips were carried out carrying 182,787 passengers. When compared to the same period last year, the number of trips increased by 35.5% and the number of passengers increased by 44.6%.

June registered the highest number of trips – 924 or 41% of total trips for the quarter – and also the highest number of passengers – 75,749 or 41.4% for the quarter.