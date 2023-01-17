The first round of the National Karting Championship took place last weekend at the La Reve track in Ħal Far.

At the championship opening, one could notice that the number of competitors continued to grow over the previous season.

Saturday was dedicated to the classes reserved for the youngest drivers.

At the Entry Level, we saw Cody Darmanin placing first, followed by Solberg Galea and Kimi Bugeja.

In the Mini 60cc, Aryton Jon Tonna took first place, followed by Mason Barun and Dario Mifsud.

Zane Pace took the honours in the Rotax Mini, followed by Daniel Abela and Kimaya Mifsud.

