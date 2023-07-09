Why are land surveyors working without qualifications?

Surveyors working without qualifications can be attributed to various factors. Here are some possible reasons:

Lack of specific qualifications: In Malta, there is a lack of formal qualifications or educational programmes specifically tailored for land surveyors. This could result in individuals practising as land surveyors without obtaining the necessary qualifications. Regulatory gaps: There may be gaps in the regulatory framework or licensing requirements that allow individuals without proper qualifications to operate as surveyors. This could be due to outdated or inadequate regulations, lack of enforcement, or loopholes in the system. Limited awareness or enforcement: Clients or consumers may not be fully aware of the importance of hiring qualified land surveyors or the potential risks associated with hiring unqualified individuals. Similarly, regulatory bodies or industry associations may have limited resources or capacity to effectively enforce qualification requirements.

The collaboration between the Malta Institution of Surveyors and Check Your Traders aims to improve the level of land surveyors, mainly land surveyors, in Malta and address the underappreciation of the profession. One of the key reasons for this underappreciation is the lack of awareness among consumers about the vital role played by land surveyors in construction projects.

Land surveyors play a crucial role in construction projects by measuring and providing essential information to architects, engineers, and other professionals involved in the planning and development process. They are responsible for accurately determining land boundaries,conducting topographic surveys, monitoring construction progress, and ensuring that the project adheres to relevant regulations and standards.

Despite their integral role, many consumers may not fully understand or appreciate the significance of the work performed by land surveyors. This lack of awareness can lead to a diminished recognition of the profession and its importance in ensuring the success and safety of construction projects.

By collaborating with Check Your Traders, the Malta Institution of Surveyors aims to raise awareness about the vital role of surveyors and promote their professionalism and expertise. Through education initiatives, public outreach, and verification of qualifications, they strive to enhance the reputation of surveyors and foster a better understanding of their contributions within the construction industry.

Increasing awareness and appreciation for the work of surveyors can help establish a stronger foundation for the profession and encourage consumers to prioritize the hiring of qualified and competent land surveyors for their construction projects.

The collaboration between the Malta Institute of Surveyors and Check Your Traders seeks to address this issue by providing opportunities for surveyors to further their studies without having to leave the country. By offering courses and training programmes that meet the qualifications required by government tenders (MQF lever 5 or higher), they aim to raise the standard of the construction industry and solidify surveying as a recognized and respected profession.

Additionally, the collaboration emphasizes the importance of up-to-date equipment and regular servicing for surveyors to ensure precision and accuracy in their work. By promoting professionalism and collaboration within the industry, the ultimate goal is to bring about positive change and improve the overall quality of surveying in Malta.