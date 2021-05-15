Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Saturday.
Lewandowski equalled Mueller’s tally, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league fixtures this term.
“It’s a huge honour for me and for the modern history of the Bundesliga,” Lewandowski told Sky.
Lewandowski converted a penalty for the champions after 26 minutes to match Mueller’s milestone.
As part of his penalty celebrations, the Poland striker lifted his match shirt to reveal a picture of Gerd Mueller over the text “4ever Gerd”.
