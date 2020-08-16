The world of sports betting is full of bonuses – all geared towards boosting the entertainment value and helping operators achieve customer retention.

One of the more popular forms of bonuses is the no deposit bonus – which is usually offered to players for registering an account. Sometimes such bonuses are also offered to players with dormant accounts – in which case, the bonuses are used to draw back players’ attention.

No deposit bonuses offer players various advantages – as they get to add to their enjoyment while increasing their chances to make some cool cash in the process. The only downside is that no deposit bonuses usually come with strings attached – in the form of a lengthy list of terms and conditions which end up confusing players, let alone all those who are new to the gaming experience. It’s very rare for a no deposit bonus to have no conditions. Some, in fact, are so limiting that they remove all the fun from the gaming equation.

Not so with Meridianbet, who have some of the best sign-up offers around. Now the gaming company is offering yet another of these rare animals – a €10 no deposit bonus that makes no obligations on new players, other than creating a new account with Meridianbet. After creating a new account, this is verified – and new players get the €10 bonus without any additional conditions.

This promotion is exclusive to Malta and can only be used for sports betting – which is great news because football is getting to the really exciting bit. The Champions League semi-finals are just round the corner, and the Europa League semis also offer plenty of 90-minute dramas. And while you watch your favourite team battle it out for honours, who knows – maybe you can lift a cup as well with Meridianbet’s €10 no deposit bonus.

