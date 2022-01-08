2021 seemed as bleak a year as its preceding one. However, behind the scenes, several positive forces were at work trying to make the world a better place. Sarah Carabott honours five people, one posthumously, who brought about change in their own way.

Maya LuciaStudent, under-19 national footballer

Maya Lucia has vowed she will not let another ethnic minority youth face the racism and intolerance she has had to deal with.

“I used to hate everything that made me different - everything that made me who I am. I resented many parts of myself - from the colour of my skin to my hair, the shape of my nose, and anything else that I knew could be used against me because it was different.”

The year 2021 started off on a painful note for Maya, as she faced racist slurs from the supporters of the opposing team during a match in January.

But she seems to have taken the abuse in her stride, turning it around to speaking up against racism and intolerance at every possible opportunity throughout the year. From being vociferous on social media to speaking her mind in local media interviews and addressing the launch of the island’s first Anti-Racism Strategy, Maya has brought the international #NoToRacism tag to Malta.

“Standing up to racism means there could be one less Black girl that hates her skin tone, or one less Black boy who feels the need to be subject of hurtful comments and jokes just to fit in. It means that we could be moving towards an even more progressive Malta, in which your nationality is not up for debate because you don't fit into a specific idea of what a Maltese person must look like.”

Lucia in action for the national team. Photo: Stephen Gatt Photography

Maya believes everyone – and not just those at the receiving end - should stand up to racism.

“It is not enough to simply not be racist - we must seek to be anti-racist,” she urges.

She hopes the visibility that football affords her will allow her to make a difference and kick start uncomfortable yet important conversations.

“The end goal is for people to become more aware and accountable, by reflecting on how they could possibly be contributing to intolerance. We could all benefit from hearing each other's experiences and reflecting on them. I hope to be a voice for the voiceless, as other activists have been for me.”

Rosalind AgiusAssociation for Abandoned Animal sanctuary manager

In the ideal world, there would be no need for a shelter for abandoned animals and the Rosalinds of this world would not have to work 24/7 to care for discarded dogs.

But being far from the ideal world, the number of abandoned animals cared for by Rosalind Agius and AAA’s volunteers continues to grow: while tens of dogs are rehomed every year, the spots they vacate at the sanctuary are immediately filled by tens of other abandoned dogs.

The sanctuary recently expanded to bigger premises in Birżebbuġa as the previous Marsa building was full up and could not take in any more orphaned or abused canine residents.

Over the past couple of months, the sanctuary transformed into a ‘mini clinic’ when more than 60 abused dogs were confiscated by welfare officers. Horrific photos of the dogs – some with burst eyes and broken jaws, others heavily pregnant while nursing severe fractures and infected wounds - haunted social media and local newspaper for days.

Rosalind’s team worked against the clock to save the animals in extremely bad shape, sadly witnessing the death of newborn puppies in the process. Most of the rescued dogs are in a stable condition, fostered and supported by volunteers and AAA donors.

Rosalind has been caring for abandoned dogs for 18 years. She is constantly calling for changes in the law that would protect animals, and, as a result, she increasingly faces abuse from the perpetrators.

Photo: AAA Volunteers

However, the abuse will not stop her from continuing to care: “AAA is my whole life. I help abandoned animals because someone has to. They rely completely on us. Their lives are in our hands and are as important as ours.”

She believes that just as one person could break a dog, another one could save him, and only by exposing cruelty and raising awareness about its repercussions, can activists pile pressure on policy makers.

Despite the continuous abuse she witnesses, she still believes there will be a day when cruelty on animals is eradicated, and she feels encouraged by the increase in animal lovers, volunteers and fosterers.

Look up Association for Abandoned Animals on Facebook, call on 7973 0921 or email info@aaamalta.com if you want to help out.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, 2005 – 2021Student, activist, dancer and artist

Rebecca will be remembered, by many, for taking a stand when it mattered and refusing to allow the diagnosis of a rare and aggressive cancer to dampen her spirit of activism.

When she wasn’t dancing or painting, Becs, as she is fondly called by her father Darrin and mother Marisa Ford, campaigned for issues such as the environment.

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

She felt galvanised into action by the Central Link development and the destruction of several trees, attending protests about the project itself and climate change in general.

Rebecca was also a regular attendee at the monthly vigils and protests calling for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia, her father’s cousin.

She took it upon herself to come up with various designs and logos that could be used by the campaign and felt greatly empowered by the positive impact they had.

When, in 2019, she started feeling unwell, she still turned up for the vigil marking two years from Caruana Galizia's murder. That was her last appearance at the vigils as two weeks later she was diagnosed with cancer.

When she was taken ill and spent weeks on end at the Rainbow Ward, her resilience shone through as she campaigned for online education for sick children in hospital.

Rebecca, the climate activist. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

She was very frustrated about missing out on what were effectively her most important schooling days, as she prepared for her O Levels, and, as she had done for other causes, she spoke up, raising awareness about an issue unknown to most – unless they had experienced it themselves.

Becs sadly died at the beginning of the year aged 15, but her name will remain synonymous with empowering young students like herself.

A secondary school in Ethiopia will be named after her – the perfect way to seal Becs’ legacy.

Becs had a keen interest in migration issues and Africa, fostered by Darrin’s work. He recalls she had been very interested in the documentary work he used to do in Africa, a good portion of which was linked to education.

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

“I believe she’d be very proud of the school project and delighted and moved by the huge swell of support there’s been from so many quarters. The fact that she continues to inspire so many people means a great deal.”

Funds are being raised through the Sigma Foundation and donations can be made online or Revolut /BOV Mobile on +356 99420469.

Omar RababahActivist and Migrant Learners' Unit social worker

Whether it means calling out islamophobes on social media, taking to the streets to protest institutionalised racism, coaching a group of international amateur footballers or working with ethnic minority families, Omar dreams of a world were people are afforded the same opportunities no matter their background. The 30-year-old has dedicated most of his efforts – from his postgrad studies on the experience of Muslim students in Malta to his free time where he checks in on vulnerable people - to a more just society.

Omar Rababah leads a protest in Valletta demanding equal rights for migrants. Photo: Robert Cuschieri

This year, Omar, who identifies as half Maltese and half Syrian, ventured in front of a camera, sadly opening the doors to further hate speech. He led MaltaToday’s online series Maltin Bħalek, showcasing the experience of black and ethnic minority Maltese youths in one-to-one interviews.

But he remains unperturbed by the increased resistance and is venturing even further, officially enrolling with the NGO Kopin to up his activism.

“I continue speaking up about injustices because I believe that ultimately light does eliminate darkness. Activism is powerful and when people of goodwill take a stand – whether in person or virtually through social media - they can act as the light of social justice that puts out the darkness of injustice. For me, standing up to islamophobia and xenophobia is a result of both my personal encounters to such fear, and also my professional duty as a social worker.”

Omar believes in a just society where everyone respects each other and has the same opportunities without having to deal with discrimination based on their nationality, religion or colour of their skin: “this is what motivates me to work against islamophobia and xenophobia and strive for a better tomorrow for the upcoming generations”.

Raphael VellaArtist, academic

Raphael Vella did not take up art as a profession to change the world, however, over the years his work helped change people’s perceptions.

In 2021 he regaled Maltese society with at least two exhibitions that asked uncomfortable questions about the dark pitfalls of local hate speech and the value we give to migrants’ lives.

In February he curated the provocative Dehumaneation exhibition featuring work by artist Shaun Grech, combining the concept of dehumanisation, humiliation and nation. Among others, the exhibition displayed proof that despite migrating legally, the Maltese were not wanted abroad and were considered unhygienic and uneducated, trumping the ridiculous idea of racial purity.

Raphael Vella leads a workshop of citizenship.

Later he led a series of workshops for migrants as part of a project questioning what makes one a suitable citizen. The participants, including migrants whose children are considered stateless, rediscovered their passion for art, videography and sewing among others.

And in the meantime, he did not shy away from calling out the authorities for treating art, drama and music at primary level as dispensable subjects, when specialised teachers were being pulled away to replace generalist educators.

Raphael himself started taking art seriously when he was a child.

Back then, art meant a personal space that nobody could take away from him.

“I could do anything in that space because I was its only inhabitant. It was like a planet for introverts which I could travel to in order to get away from things. As I grew older, I realised that 'my' space crossed over into other people's spaces. It fed on them, and they fed on mine.

“We can come up with different names for this process: dialogue, symbiosis, social engagement, perhaps even education to some extent. Whatever you call it, art is always a space that is made to be interpreted, uncertain, brimming with questions rather than answers. And the questions it asks are not questions we can answer alone.”

But one does not need art to express anger with the rest of the world.

“You could be a journalist, activist, social worker, or a regular person who takes to Facebook to write about things that are bothering you. You don't need special talents to know and say openly that social injustices are wrong: you just need to be a decent human being.

“Art, perhaps, gives you that extra edge by merging critical thought into human emotion and a medium - music, for instance - that affects us all in different ways. So, by passing through the medium of art, the 'message' becomes something else for every person. It can become a space of reflection, but it can also deliver a punch.”

This article first appeared in Sunday Circle magazine, a Times of Malta publication, and is also available online.