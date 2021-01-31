Jurgen Klopp labelled Mohamed Salah “incredible” after the Egypt star ended his Premier League goal drought in style with two superb finishes to inspire Liverpool’s 3-1 win at West Ham on Sunday.

Salah had gone six league games without scoring until he broke West Ham’s resistance in the second half with his first goal in the competition since December.

The 28-year-old followed that fine strike with another eye-catching effort and his masterclass ensured Liverpool made it two successive league wins.

