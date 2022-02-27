A new Erasmusplus EU project by the Foundation for the Promotion of Entrepreneurial Initiatives (FPEI) aims to develop the ideas and projects of young people across Malta and Gozo – and help transform them into reality.

Through INCrowd, four applicants will be given the opportunity to join a fully-funded trip to an international crowdfunding academy in Brussels, to attend workshops taking place from May 13-15, alongside other young entrepreneurs from Belgium, Italy and Croatia.

Their projects will also be launched on Zaar, Malta’s only reward-based crowdfunding platform, and receive expert support and all the necessary external resources to build their campaign, such as video services, photography and marketing.

To be eligible to apply for INCrowd, youths must be aged between 18 and 30, be Maltese nationals or hold Maltese citizenship or a residence permit, and launch a crowdfunding campaign on Zaar between February and May.

Applicants, whose projects are not selected for participation in the Brussels academy or to benefit from the extra resources, can still launch their campaign on Zaar.

Zaar manager Giselle Borg Olivier said: “If you have an idea or a project in mind that you’d like to implement but need a boost to get it off the ground – whether that means motivation, a team to share your ideas with, financial input, or all of the above – then INCrowd can help.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only to learn from experts at a crowdfunding academy in Brussels and network with like-minded people, but also to turn your idea into reality.”

Established by the Malta Business Bureau (MBB) and the University of Malta, the FPEI aims to promote all forms of entrepreneurship in Malta through collaborating with local and international partners to create initiatives and provide the tools to succeed.

Having introduced crowdfunding to Malta through Zaar, the FPEI makes accessing funding to start-up and scale-up easier for local entrepreneurs. Crowdfunding offers an alternative means of finance to projects from a range of different backgrounds with donations from their target audience, or ‘crowd’.

Campaigns launched on Zaar also benefit from specialist knowledge and advice to help project owners reach their funding goals and engage support from both the Maltese and international markets.

Interested applicants for the INCrowd project should e-mail Giselle Borg Olivier on giselle@zaar.com.mt.

HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/QJZHQG1V1CPVWWMP8