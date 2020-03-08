The Microsoft Innovation Centre in Malta has just celebrated its seventh anniversary. Manager Mary Downing highlights its achievements.

Since opening its doors in February 2013, the Microsoft Innovation Centre (MIC) together with its partners, has been assisting start-ups with payment gateways, information and guidance on funding, technical experience, mentoring and providing a whole range of support services to help them start their business and tap into potential investment opportunities, explains Mary Downing, manager of the MIC for the past four years.

Located at Skyparks in Luqa, the centre formed part of a wider MIC programme that Microsoft is running around the world through approximately 120 MICs.

“Technology is a protagonist in our daily lives. Be it in education, work or leisure, technology is today a primary enabler of how we choose to do things better and more efficiently,” Downing says.

The MIC serves two main functions: it establishes opportunities for cooperation between the IT community, the business community and the academic community for the deployment, development and implementation of technologies and, as its name implies, promotes innovation through technology in every aspect of life.

“Over the years, shifts in strategic operations led Microsoft to review its MIC programme in a number of markets. However, in Malta, the MIC was acknowledged for its constant growth and increased role in supporting Malta’s IT ecosystem and acting as a bridge with investors, educators, students and policymakers,” Downing points out.

“We have been growing from strength to strength and this has helped us remain true to our corporate mission ‘to empower people and organisations to achieve more’,” she adds.

She credits Vangelis Morfis, marketing and operations director for Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta for this success.

“The MIC’s continued success is also thanks to his determination and vision,” Downing notes.

Besides helping to create new jobs and encouraging innovative synergies and solutions, the MIC’s success also comes from inspiring thousands of young people to start looking at technology as a gateway to their future.

“We have hosted thousands of students who, alongside their teachers, have had the opportunity to come here, interact with Microsoft’s people, tried our technology and understood that IT can be a tangible opportunity for their future employment and their place in society. Particularly, the MIC turned out to be an amazing platform for our DigiGirlz programme through which we have had the opportunity to expose thousands of female students to IT, to encourage them to pursue a career in this field,” Downing says proudly.

Start-ups have been among the main stakeholders of the MIC. Hosting and mentoring start-ups was always one of the main missions of the MIC and, to date, it has hosted over 200 technology start-ups for outreach activities in line with the evolution of newer technologies such as cloud computing, big data, blockchain, igaming, AI and virtual reality.

“The start-up ecosystem in Malta is a particular one but also very diverse and holds a lot of potential. However, it is also a fragmented ecosystem where start-ups seeking information – be it on how best to set up their business, what technology to use or how to build a compelling business proposal – tend to get disjointed information, based on where they seek it from,” Downing says.

“Start-ups need to rest in the knowledge that they are getting all the information and the best service when they approach an incubator. This is why we would like to see start-up incubators collaborating more between them and together with the MIC. We all have our different strengths and we believe that it is only through the combined strengths and networking opportunities of the various incubators round Malta that start-ups can be served better.”

Earlier this year, the MIC secured a set of new partners who are now contributing their experience and innovation to the MIC project.

These include Harvest Technology which incorporates PTL Ltd and APCO Systems Ltd, BNF Bank, AE Ventures, an investment company providing initial funding, acceleration and advisory support to blockchain projects, Integrated Marketing Services Ltd, Corporate ID Group, Headstart and J2 Group Malta.

“We’re on to something really good here at the MIC. I know it. I just want to see more synergies happening for the benefit of Malta’s start-up system,” Downing concluded.