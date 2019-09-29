The 55th anniversary of Independence celebrated on September 21 was marked with a concert by the La Stella and Leone Philharmonic Bands, under the direction of Mro John Galea and Mro Colin Attard, respectively at Independence Square, Victoria. Present for the commemoration event was Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci, Ambassador to Unesco Malta and chairman of the National and Regional Celebrations Committee, Victoria mayor Josef Schembri, Cultural Heritage director John Xuereb, Gozo Cultural chairman Frank Cassar, the presidents of La Stella and Leone Philharmonic Bands Michael Formosa and Michael Caruana respectively, members of parliament and Emeritus Speaker Anton Tabone. Among the works performed were Fanfare Salute by John Galea with the participation of the La Stella Band and I Cavalieri di Malta by Antonio Nani with the participation of the Leone Band. Dr Caruana presented mementos of the occasion to the presidents of both bands.

