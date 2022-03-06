Independent candidate Arnold Cassola submitted his nomination to contest the general election on Sunday.

Cassola will be contesting the 10th and 11th districts.

He said Maltese politics needed "a clean up", and politicians had to be open and honest about the values and beliefs they promote.

The values he believed in, he said, are environmental protection, good governance and a caring society. These, he said, are the same values he has tried to put into practice through his political involvement and commitment.

“Malta needs clean and honest politicians in government and in opposition, with no strings attached and who are ready to speak up openly about injustices and illegalities,” he said.

“It is with all this in mind that I am presenting myself as an independent candidate for this election."