An association of private schools has appointed a new acting president as its former head is at the centre of financial mismanagement claims.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Independent Schools Association said it had appointed St Michael School’s Annemarie Carabott as acting president.

She replaces San Andrea School’s Stefania Bartolo.

Bartolo suspended herself from her position as San Andrea School principal last month following claims of mismanagement of millions of euros.

The school launched an independent inquiry into a series of claims by Trevor Templeman, the former assistant head, who went public with allegations of some €4million in suspicious activity.

He claims he was “sidelined and intimidated” by the school’s management team when he flagged financial issues that were highlighted to him by Bartolo.

He is alleging that the school’s principal told him and one of the school's assistant heads, Ruth Azzopardi that former chairperson Kevin Spiteri had defrauded the school of some €200,000 through “miscellaneous” transactions.

He also claimed he was also told Spiteri benefited from projects totalling some €4 million.