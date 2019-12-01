The local equities market registered a further decline of 1.071 per cent as it ended the week at 9,613.402 points.

A total of 13 equities were active, of which only one gained ground while another nine closed in the red. A total weekly turnover of circa €0.7 million was generated over 121 transactions.

The only equity registering a positive performance was RS2 Software plc as it managed to recoup its previous loss, to close 2.86 per cent higher at €2.16.

This was the result of seven deals involving 42,585 shares.

This gain further enhanced the positive year-to-date performance, as the equity headed the list of gainers with 54.29 per cent rally.

Three equities were active in the banking sector.

Bank of Valletta plc kicked off the week on a positive note having traded at the €1.10 level.

However, the bank lost ground over the week to close 2.75 per cent lower at €1.06. A spread of 111,191 shares changed hands across 31 deals.

Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc headed north last Monday as it closed at €1.28. The bank did not manage to sustain this gain as it ended the week 5.51 per cent lower at €1.20.

A total of 19 deals involving 43,799 shares were executed.

Meanwhile, Lombard Bank Malta plc closed the week unchanged at €2.26 as five deals involving 9,390 shares were executed.

Another large capitalised equity, Malta International Airport plc, decline by 0.69 per cent to €7.15. The equity was active over 11 trades involving 7,747 shares. Despite this marginal drop, the equity this year has registered a 23.28 per cent increase.

Last Monday, GO plc announced the approval of three transactions to be entered into inter alia with Cablenet Communications Limited, a limited liability company incorporated under the Laws of Cyprus, in which the company holds 51 per cent of the issued share capital.

The first transaction relates to the loan agreement dated March 28, 2019, whereby company agreed to make available to Cablenet a loan with a maximum amount of €3 million.

On November 25, 2019, the parties have amended and restated the terms and conditions of the original agreement, which will come into effect when the issue and allotment of the New Share in terms of the settlement agreement occurs.

It was agreed to extend the facility to €7 million and to be repaid by November 25, 2024. In the event of a default, GO plc shall have the right to capitalise any amount owing to it.

The second transaction relates to the capitalisation of two loans, of which settlement amounts were €15.8 million and €0.8 million, respectively.

On November 25, 2019, the parties have agreed to capitalise these debts and hence release Cablenet from any related obligations and liabilities. Following the issue and allotment of the new shares, GO plc will hold 60.26 per cent of the Cablenet’s issued share capital.

The third transaction is related to the option agreement between the company and Nicolas Shiacolas, who together with GO plc, are the sole subscribers to the issued share capital of Cablenet, have on November 25, 2019, entered into an option agreement under which Mr Shiacolas has been given an option to subscribe for additional shares in Cablenet subject to the Option becoming exercisable once the New Shares have been issued and allotted to the Company and provided that such issue and allotment takes place on or prior to December, 31 2019.

The option shall be exercisable commencing on the Effective Date up to and including March 31, 2020. The Option shall permit Mr Shiacolas to subscribe for additional shares in Cablenet up to a maximum of 49 per cent of the issued share capital in Cablenet at any point in time.

Go plc shares were active over five deals involving 2,875 shares which pushed the price 0.95 per cent lower to €4.18.

On a similar note, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc, also closed in the red with a 1.92 per cent, reaching an all-time low of €0.51. The equity was the most liquid as a total weekly turnover of €190,737 was recorded. This was the result of 18 deals involving 368,530 shares.

Last Monday, PG plc approved the distribution of a net interim dividend of €2 million, the equivalent of €0.0185185 per ordinary share. The interim dividend shall be paid on December 5, 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the company’s register of members list as at November 25, 2019.

The equity registered a 2.78 per cent decline as seven deals involving 9,400 shares were executed.

Last Tuesday, Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) issued an announcement with respect to the St. Paul’s Bay Old Exchange Deed of Sale. On November 26, 2019, SPB Property Company Limited (SPB), being MPC’s subsidiary, and Vienna Company Limited (VCL), executed the aforementioned final deed of sale.

This related to the property which SPB sold and transferred to VCL who accepted and purchased the property. The property has been sold tale quale.

As a result, there will be no more rental income from such property since it is no longer in the property portfolio of MPC. Sale proceeds are expected to be utilised for funding MPC’s development projects or any acquisition opportunities.

No transactions were recorded last week in MPC.

On Friday afternoon, three deals involving 16,750 Trident Estates plc shares dragged the price 6.78 per cent lower to €1.65. As a result, the equity headed the list of fallers.

MIDI plc ended the week at €0.645, translating into a 0.77 per cent decline. This was the outcome of four deals involving 24,200 shares.

Similarly, Malita Investments plc also lost ground, as 38,353 shares changed hands over seven deals. The equity ended the week 1.64% lower at €0.90.

A sole deal of 8,500 Tigne Mall plc shares did not impact the equity’s previous closing price of €0.90.

Plaza Centres plc also ended the week unchanged at €1.02. The equity traded three times over a spread of 14,500 shares.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index ended the week 0.032 per cent lower at 1,121.168 points.

A total of 20 issues were active, of which seven headed north while another 13 closed in the opposite direction. The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) headed the list of gainers as it ended the week 0.68 per cent higher at €125.35.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index lost ground as it closed 0.984 per cent lower at 1,072.464 points. Out of 41 active issues, seven registered a gain while another 29 ended the week in negative territory. The best performer was the 5% GlobalCapital plc Unsecured € 2021 as it closed 2.62% higher at €0.98.

In the Prospects MTF market, two issues were active during the week. The 5% Borgo Lifestyle Finance 2026-2029 was the most liquid and ended the week at €100.25.

