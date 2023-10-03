The RF MGS Index declined by 0.28% to 851.150 points, the lowest level since the index’s inception in 2008, reflecting the surge in yields across the eurozone sovereign bond markets with the German 10-year bund yield climbing to 2.95%. Likewise in the US, 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields rose to the highest levels since 2007 of 4.76% and 4.87% respectively.

The RF MGS Index is based on Malta Government Stock prices published by the Central Bank of Malta on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, the chief economist of the ECB Philip Lane highlighted that rising wages could hinder further inflation stabilisation in Europe, despite year-over-year inflation in September hitting a two-year low. He expects wage growth to stabilise in the coming months, but the ECB will not have a clear picture until the second quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, in the US, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic stated that he does not expect rates to decrease in the foreseeable future, however, noted that there is currently no urgency to increase the federal funds rate either since he expects that the current rates will be sufficient to reduce inflation to target levels over an acceptable timeline.

The MSE Equity Price Index increased by 0.07% to 3,675.613 points as the gain in BOV outweighed the decline in Lombard. Meanwhile, four other equities closed unchanged as the total trading activity in local equities climbed to a week high of €0.10 million.

Bank of Valletta plc gained 0.8% to the €1.23 level across six trades totalling 13,400 shares. BOV recovered from an intraday low of €1.21 (-0.8%).

In contrast, Lombard Bank Malta plc shed 2.5% to the €0.78 level as 6,163 shares changed hands. Lombard partially recovered from an intra-day low of €0.75 (-6.3%).

Also in the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc traded flat at the €1.16 level across two deals totalling 5,927 shares.

Malta International Airport plc was today’s most actively traded equity as it closed unchanged at the €5.70 level across four trades totalling 10,000 shares. Yesterday, the Government announced that a new airline will replace AirMalta following the end of March 2024. The new airline will operate the same planes, offer fewer routes, but is expected to be more efficient and achieve higher seat load factors.

BMIT Technologies plc held the €0.41 level on two deals totalling 8,833 shares.

Trident Estates plc traded flat at the €1.20 level across two trades totalling 11,430 shares.

