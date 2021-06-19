The MSE Equity Total Return Index lost ground by 1.3%, reaching 8,166.571 points. Total weekly turnover increased by 12% to €0.4m – as a result of 99 transactions.

A total of 16 equities were active, four of which headed north while another six closed in the opposite direction.

Malta International Airport plc registered the highest liquidity, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €89,951.

The equity started off the week in the red, as it traded at €6.35 but managed to recoup lost ground to close flat at €6.40.

A total of 14,130 shares were spread across 12 transactions. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity is up by 3.2%.

The second most liquid equity of the week was in the property sector, as MIDI plc recorded a total turnover of €57,910.

Last Tuesday, the equity traded 16.7% lower at €0.35 but managed to recover, as it closed at €0.43 – translating into a positive 2.4% movement when compared to the previous week.

This was the result of 16 deals involving 170,142 shares.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved during the Annual General Meeting held last Thursday.

Also Thursday, Tigne’ Mall plc announced that all resolutions on the agenda were approved. The equity traded twice over 16,054 shares but remained flat at €0.75.

Similarly, Malta Properties Company plc was active and closed unchanged at €0.55. Three deals involving 48,899 shares were executed.

Moving on to the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc kicked off the week at €0.97 – the highest price in almost six months. The bank did not manage to sustain this gain, as it closed 1.1% lower at €0.91.

A total of 28,861 shares changed hands across 10 transactions.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc ended the week 2.4% lower at €0.805 despite reaching €0.85 during the week. This was the outcome of 18 deals involving a spread of 43,138 shares.

Malta International Airport registers highest liquidity, generating a total weekly turnover of €89,951

Both Lombard Bank plc and FIMBank plc registered a double-digit decline. The former lost 11.4%, reaching the €1.95 price level.

Two deals involving 1,500 shares were executed. The latter headed the list of fallers with an 18.9% change, as 79,000 shares were spread across three transactions. The equity ended the week $0.07 lower at $0.30.

Telecommunications company, GO plc was up by 0.6% as 3,592 shares changed ownership over four deals. The equity ended the week at €3.38. Meanwhile, its subsidiary, BMIT Technologies plc was active and closed unchanged at €0.50. Three deals involving 50,000 shares were executed.

Six deals involving 22,255 RS2 Software plc shares dragged the price by 0.5% into negative territory. The equity closed €0.01 lower at €1.94.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc closed in the red at €2.24 – equivalent to a 3.5% movement in price. Eight deals involving 18,350 shares were executed.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was active but remained flat at €8.70 – despite reaching a high of €8.85 yesterday. The equity traded three times over 1,375 shares.

Two deals involving 2,812 Harvest Technology plc shares did not alter the equity’s previous closing price of €1.53.

MaltaPost plc traded 0.8% higher, as it traded twice over 10,000 shares. On a similar note, Mapfre Middlesea plc shares closed 2.8% higher, as 2,682 shares changed hands across five transactions. The equity ended the week at €2.24.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index lost ground, as it closed 0.39% lower at 1,115.65 points. A total of 21 issues were active, four of which registered gains while another 14 traded lower.

The best performance was recorded by the 2.3% MGS 2029 (II), as it closed 1.6% higher at €124.00. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) closed 3.9% lower at €125.00.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by a further 0.19% to 1,121.26 points. Out of 47 active issues, 11 advanced while another 19 closed in the red. The 3.75% Premier Capital plc Unsecured € 2026 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 1.7% higher at €103.75. Conversely, the 4.4% Central Business Centres Unsecured 2027 closed 3.1% lower at €100.01.

In the Prospects MTF market, 10 issues were active. The 5.35% D Shopping Malls Finance plc € Unsecured 2028 was the most liquid, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €48,678.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article.

For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com.