The MSE Equity Total Return Index managed to recover some lost ground, as it closed 0.3% higher at 7,765.937 points.

A total of 25 equities were active, 11 of which registered gains while another seven closed in the red. On the week total weekly turnover almost tripled, as €0.8m was traded across 121 transactions.

During the week, all banking equities were active and ended in the green.

Bank of Valletta plc shares advanced by 1.7%, as 22 trades worth €72,245 were recorded.

The bank’s equity traded between a weekly-low of €0.860 and a high of €0.90, but closed at €0.885.

The share price of APS Bank plc gained 0.8%, to close at €0.655. Trading activity saw the exchange of 23,026 shares, spread over six trades.

Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) closed 0.7% higher, at €0.765. The bank’s shares were involved in eight trades across 22,548 shares.

Since the beginning of the year, HSBC shares have suffered a drop of 16.9% in value.

FIMBank plc and Lombard Bank Malta plc (LOM) rose 5.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

FIMBank plc shares traded once during yesterday’s trading session, to close the week at $0.20. Total trading turnover was a mere $200. Furthermore, €3,840 worth of LOM shares were traded, as the bank’s equity closed at €1.92.

Yesterday, LOM announced the half-yearly results for the period ending June 30 during which the group registered a profit after tax of €11m, up from €3.5m in the same period last year.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) ended the week flat at €5.95, as nine transactions worth a total of €55,287 were executed. The equity declined by 0.8% since January.

GO plc ended the week unchanged at €3.04, despite trading at a weekly low of €2.98.

A total of 123,400 shares exchanged hands across 13 transactions.

During the six-month period ending June 30, 2022, GO plc generated revenue amounting to €106 million, an increase of €12.1m or 12.9% compared to the first half of 2021.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) lost a further 3.4%, as seven transactions of 58,434 shares were executed, finishing the week at €0.72.

IHI announced that the board will review the half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2022 by August 29, 2022.

AX Real Estate plc was up by 1.9%, as it closed at €0.55.

A total of six deals involving 22,600 shares were executed, generating a total weekly turnover of €12,270.

On a year-to-date basis, the equity is down by 8.3%.

Santumas Shareholdings plc slipped by 1.4% to €1.45 on a sole deal of slim volume.

Malta Property Company plc (MPC) closed unchanged at €0.52 despite reaching an intra-week-low of €0.505.

Seven deals involving 19,720 shares were executed.

On Wednesday, the board of MPC announced that it approved the group’s interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

The group’s operating profit totalled €1.4m, higher by €0.1m when compared to 2021.

Similarly, Malita Investment plc (MLT) kept the previous week’s share price of €0.775.

This was the outcome of two deals of 6,500 shares.

The board of MLT announced that it is due to meet on August 23 to consider, and if deemed appropriate, approve the company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Hili Properties plc was active twice over 4,150 shares on Tuesday, adding 4.4% to its share price. The property equity ended the week at €0.24.

Meanwhile, VBL plc advanced by 0.8% to recapture the €0.252 level on a total of 29,372 shares.

On the other hand, Plaza Centres plc closed 2.4% lower, as a single deal involving just 400 shares was executed. The equity ended the week at €0.80.

Tigne’ Mall plc was the best performing equity, closing 7.1% higher at €0.75. Two transactions involving 69,966 shares were executed.

Meanwhile, Main Street Complex plc was active but closed unchanged at €0.40.

A total of 3,000 shares were spread over two deals.

Elsewhere, MIDI plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet on August 29 to consider and approve the interim financial statements of the company for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2022.

In the IT sector, BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT) and Loqus Holdings plc (LQS) lost ground.

The share price of BMIT eased by 2.1% to €0.47, as seven deals of 86,000 shares were executed. Similarly, a sole deal of slim volume, dragged the share price of LQS 6.7% lower to €0.42.

RS2 Software plc Ordinary shares remained at the €1.50 price level, as four deals worth €5,901 were executed on Thursday.

Similarly, PG plc advanced by 0.9%, ending the week at €2.14. This was the outcome of 36,000 shares spread over seven deals.

A sole deal involving a mere 11 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares did not impact the previous week’s closing price of €7.70.

MaltaPost plc was active on a sole transaction of 100 shares. The equity finished the week at €1.05 – 0.9% lower.

M&Z plc eased by 0.7%, as two transactions worth €6,719 were executed. The equity ended the week at €0.75.

