A new chapter is set to start in ANDRE SCHEMBRI’s distinguished football career as he is set to make his Indian football debut when Chennaiyin FC face Goa in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener this afternoon (kick-off: 4pm Malta time). Gianluca Lia spoke with the former Malta striker...

After a decade plying his trade around Europe, which saw Schembri playing in some of the most prestigious competitions, including the Europa League, the former Malta international is relishing the opportunity to represent his nation in India.

Since his arrival at Chennaiyin, Schembri has already left his mark with five goals in the pre-season, including a goal in 4-0 win over Real Kashmir in their final friendly.

Fans have been chanting Schembri’s name and sharing his videos, photos and stickers across social media as they see the Maltese international as their new hero in Chennai.

For Schembri, this is totally a new experience but a gamble he is willing to take to enhance his football knowledge.

“My primary motivation behind this decision was that I always had in mind to embark in another continent when my European experience comes to an end,” Schembri told the Times of Malta.

“It is no secret that after hanging up my boots, I want to enter the world of coaching therefore changing continents is also beneficial for my networking in this sector.

“On the other hand, it is also a life-learning curve because India is a country that I always wanted to visit so now I have the chance to learn and experience their culture as well.”

Schembri, 33, said he did not have any type of culture shock once he arrived in India.

“Given the amount of countries I played in, I did not find it difficult to settle here,” Schembri said.

“In addition, I have had prepared myself with numerous movies and documentaries about India, therefore I knew what I was to expect once I arrived here.

“Nonetheless, there was still something that struck me out – wherever you look, you see children playing cricket and not football, no wonder they are that good in that sport.”

Despite his age, Schembri will be looking to roll back the years as the pre-season friendlies have indicated that the former Apollon Limassol forward will be taking the role of targetman – a position that he has not been playing in for many years, both at club and national team level.

“Well, my versatility has helped me to arrive where I am now,” Schembri said.

“However, playing as a striker is also important because it helps to improve the statistics of an individual. However, it comes with a lot of pressure as the club and fans will put their objectives and hopes on my shoulders in order to deliver.”

At Chennaiyin, Schembri is under the guidance of John Gregory, a former English top-flight player. Gregory, 65, was also coach at Aston Villa between 1998 and 2002 but he left just before Schembri had travelled to the Midlands for a trial when he was just 17.

“Working with John Gregory is interesting because I get to know his philosophy – moreover, it is another experience and challenge for me because I will playing under a new coach once again,” Schembri said.

Chennaiyin claimed the ISL twice, in 2015 and in 2018 but are on the back of a poor season after finishing rock bottom in 2018-19.

This time around they are looking to get back among the elite in a bid to reclaim the ISL crown.

“The ISL title is our objective,” Schembri said.

“However, there are a lot of other teams who have competitive squads including our first opponents Goa. In fact, they have been with the same group of players for more or less the past three seasons while we have changed a lot including the foreign acquisitions.

“In the ISL, five foreigners can play therefore it won’t be a holiday for me, in particular because in my same role they brought in Lithuania international Nerijus Valskis.”

Schembri was surprised by the way the ISL is run in particular when it comes to advertisement and social media.

“It is very impressive the way the ISL is promoted across India – they are looking to run the league based on the English Premier League model,” Schembri underlined.

“There is a lot of social media promotion and this is something that was lacking in some of the European countries I played in.”

Long-term planning

Although it has been a year since he called it a day from international duty, Schembri still follows closely the Malta national team and the rest of the football movement on our shores.

Asked about his opinion in what would be the ideal way for Malta to progress on the international stage, Schembri insisted on his idea of long-term planning.

“I am aware about the idea of creating a new team in the Italian Serie C and I feel that for a short-fix, that could be a good idea,” Schembri said.

“However, Maltese players need to be prepared from a young age and not at the age of 20 before they pen deals overseas so we have to look for options which can be of a long-term planning from which we can reap the desired dividends in the years to come.

“Taking into account Indian football, here they have a professional academy within the Indian FA where they nurture the homegrown before they are bought by ISL clubs.

“One solution for Malta would be the setting up of a professional academy within the MFA structure which is separate from the National Sports School.

“ This would be run specifically by competent coaches and other personnel in the field.

“The main objective would be to fully prepare our young players to make the grade with a professional club abroad.”