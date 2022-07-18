India Factoring and Finance Solutions Private Limited, which forms part of the FIMBank Group, was recently recognised as the 'International Factoring Provider of the Year' by BCR Publishing at the 4th Annual Receivables Finance International Convention Awards held in London. The awards recognise international factoring providers that are driving change in the industry internationally through innovative initiatives, product offerings and client investments. India Factoring has been a leading service provider in India for many years and this latest achievement recognises its leadership in trade finance.

FIMBank Group CEO Adrian Gostuski expressed his satisfaction with the news and stated: “We are honoured to have been recognised for our innovation and leadership in the receivables market. The BCR Award further reinforces the strong reputation we have as a Group in the dynamic and specialist world of trade finance. This is a recognition of the tremendous effort by our India Factoring team in delivering the highest level of service to our clients.”

The Receivables Finance International Awards are organised by BCR Publishing and are among the most prestigious in corporate finance. The awards are international and involve all types of companies in the financing sector, from banks to fintech companies. Entries to the programme were evaluated by a select group of industry advisers, executive directors and commercial experts. Their decision was based on a variety of subjective and objective criteria including market share, global coverage, product innovation, deal volumes and client testimonials.

For further information please visit www.fimbank.com and www.indiafactoring.in.