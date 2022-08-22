Ways to improve trade and political relations between Malta and India were discussed on Monday during talks held in Valletta by the Indian Minister for State for Foreign Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi.

She had a meeting with Foreign Minister Ian Borg and later also called on President George Vella.

Borg said that despite differences in size, Malta and India shared common interests and values and the discussions with Lekhi had largely centered around how the two countries could strengthen cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, healthcare, tourism and culture.

There are currently 112 private companies with Indian investment in Malta but Borg said there was room for further growth.

He thanked India for its support for Malta to sit on the UN Security Council for the next two years and said Malta backed EU-India talks on a free trade agreement.

“Such an agreement would be beneficial for small member states like Malta,” he said.

“We will continue to emphasize how India is an important strategic partner for the EU. We will continue to voice our support for this agreement.”

Lekhi said that Indian businesses that had invested in Malta have found the island to be a very good platform to base operations in and expanding such cooperation was a key focus of the talks.

She said Maltese businesses should take advantage of benefits offered by the Indian government to expand their operation in India.

Lekhi was also due to hold talks with Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Culture Owen Bonnici to discuss tourism and cultural exchanges.

She earlier had a meeting with representatives of the local Indian community, congratulating them for their positive impact in Malta.