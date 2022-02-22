Indian teenage chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won praise Tuesday for a stunning victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen in an online championship.

Praggnanandhaa, 16, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, beat Carlsen late on Monday at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

“It’s about time to go to bed as I don’t think I will have dinner at 2.30 in the morning,” a visibly calm Praggnanandhaa said after the 39-move victory playing black.

Others have beaten Carlsen — including Indians Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna — but Praggnanandhaa is the youngest since the Norwegian became world champion in 2013.

