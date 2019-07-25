Tongue & Cheek Gastronomy is organising Indian food cooking classes and dinners at The Farm restaurant and cooking school, Durumblat Street, Attard, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7pm. The class includes a welcome drink and introduction, a step by step explanation of the recipes and techniques, and preparation of the Indian dinner on individual stations

Afterwards, participants will sit down and enjoy their cooked dinner together. There will be free-flowing wine during the cooking class. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thefarmmalta/. For bookings, visit www.showshappening.com.