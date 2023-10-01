Astitva, an eight-member Indian musical group led by Salman and Zaman, recently performed in Malta and Gozo.

The group presented a medley of Sufi, folk and Bollywood music at the Destination North festival, organised by the St Paul’s Bay local council, on September 23. The festival’s aim was to celebrate diversity by bringing together the culture, art and food of different countries. This marked the first-ever performance by a band from India and drew large crowds.

On September 24, the band took part in the first edition of the Gozo Theatre Festival. Their participation was organised by the High Commission of India in association with the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo. Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri attended the event. This was also the first-ever Indian cultural event organised by the High Commission in Gozo. It was well attended by locals and members of the Indian community.

Both performances were sponsored by the Indian government’s Council for Cultural Relations.