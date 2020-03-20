Indian has given its Scout Sixty the Bobber treatment in an old-school looking new bike.

The Bobber Sixty is a smaller capacity version of its larger Scout Bobber, bringing the more powerful bike’s blacked-out styling and retro detailing.

Reid Wilson, vice president of Indian Motorcycle, said: “Bringing a stripped-down, old-school Bobber at a lower price is something we’re very excited about. We’re proud to provide such a dynamic offering at a price point that makes owning an Indian Motorcycle extremely attainable to an even wider range of riders.”

Shipping to dealers now and starting at $8,999.

Coming as the second ‘Sixty’ model – owing to its use of a 60 cubic inch engine – it arrives with 78bhp which helps to make this Indian A2-licence-friendly.

In terms of styling, the Bobber Sixty gets the trademark ‘bobbed’ rear mudguard, twin exhaust pipes and a blacked-out engine. The headlight has been slimmed down too, while it uses a newly designed set of 16-inch alloy wheels.

An all-black seats finishes off the Bobber Sixty’s look.

There are also two paint colours to choose from – and they’re both black.