Local traders operate in a free-market economy and are therefore free to set their own prices when selling products or services. To fully benefit from this economic system, consumers need to shop around and compare prices of different market players. Only by doing so can consumers make sure they are getting the best deals and the best value for their money.

To freely compare prices and make informed choices, consumers require clear and correct information. Hence, sellers have a legal obligation to clearly indicate the prices of the products they offer for sale. There are, in fact, specific rules about how retailers should display prices in their outlets, and these rules are listed in the price indication regulations.

Generally, traders are legally obliged to indicate with a price, every type, kind and size of product they have displayed for sale. Furthermore, the price must be displayed in a manner which is unambiguous, easily identifiable and clearly legible. Products displayed in shop windows should also be priced.

In situations where there are more than one item of the same kind, size, type or brand, it is considered sufficient to show the price on just one of the items, for instance on the shelf where the goods are displayed.

Furthermore, the law provides that the price shown must include VAT and any other mandatory additional costs, such as delivery charges. In other words, the price indicated must be the price consumers will be required to pay, without any hidden extras.

It is considered misleading to indicate prices that are not correct. This rule also applies to special offers and during ‘sales’ as sellers are obliged to indicate the final price, not only the percentage discount.

The price indication regulations also oblige sellers to indicate two prices on goods that are sold by unit weight or volume. One of the prices should indicate the actual price, being the price for a given quantity of the good, such as the price of 150g of ham or cheese. The other price is the unit price, representing the price per kilo or per litre. Two prices must also be indicated on pre-packed goods, including food items sold in pre-established or variable quantities.

With regard to pre-packed solid products preserved in a liquid medium the price per unit refers to the weight of the solid food without the liquid in which it is contained.

By law, traders must display both the selling price and the unit price on or near the item. While the unit price may be indicated in a smaller font than the actual selling price, it however must still be clearly legible.

Unit pricing is important because it makes it easier for consumers to compare prices of products of different brands that come in different sizes, as they can compare the cost of, for example, one kilo or litre of similar products.

It is not obligatory for products shown in adverts to include a selling price, unless the advert is inviting consumers to buy goods by distance sale, such as online or over the phone.

The price indication regulations also exclude works of art and antiques, goods supplied for the purpose of reselling, goods sold at an auction and goods provided in the course of a service.

With regard to services, the unfair commercial practices regulations oblige traders to provide consumers with specific information, including prices. When standard services are offered for sale, a list of the services with their respective prices should be clearly displayed.

Once an agreement is reached on the service required by consumers, the latter should be clearly informed of the costs involved before the sales contract is concluded. Where the price cannot be calculated in advance, sellers should indicate how the price is calculated.

It is the consumers’ responsibility to ensure they are given full information of the costs involved before committing to a purchase.

Businesses such as restaurants, pubs, kiosks and cafeteria are obliged to display a list of prices which is visible from the street or at the entrance of the premises. This to enable consumers to compare the prices of different establishments before entering.

When prices are not displayed or not indicated as per the legal requirements, consumers may report these infringements to the Enforcement Directorate of the Office for Consumers.

This office may be contacted either through Freephone 8007 4400 or by sending an e-mail to info@mccaa.org.mt. Consumers may also use the ‘flag a concern’ form on the MCCAA website https://mccaa.org.mt/home/infringement.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt