Adrian Delia was staring at a fresh blow to his leadership on Saturday with initial indications that the general council of the Nationalist Party has voted to hold a fresh leadership contest.

The decision, if confirmed, would effectively be the third vote of no confidence in Delia after he also lost the confidence of the parliamentary group and the executive in the past weeks.

The council’s 1,630 members had been asked to vote on whether party members should vote to confirm Delia in his post, or hold a fresh leadership contest.

The embattled leader, in saddle for just three years and still to face a general election, had said before the vote that he would seek re-election if the council opted for a fresh leadership contest.

Delia was the first leader to the elected directly by the party membership in September 2017.