Spazju Kreattiv is today continuing its programme of local indie short screenings.

This month features another three notable short films which were produced and shot in Malta. The screenings will be followed by a chat with the directors.

Today’s programme kicks off with the 2016 fantasy Alicia at 7pm. Directed by Shirley Spiteri Mintoff, it depicts the imaginative inner conflict of a young girl who lost her mother without a chance to say goodbye.

Kuzra (2018), directed by Lara Azzopardi, is loosely inspired by true events and tells the story of the strange disappearance of Duminka Galea in 1869.

The comedy As Yet Untitled (2020), by Daniel Tihn, follows a pretentious narrator as he attempts to tell a short story.

Malta Indie Shorts is created and hosted by Andrew Bonello.

For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org. For more information and to learn how to submit your own short film for consideration, join the Malta Indie Shorts! group on Facebook.