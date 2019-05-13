People in St Paul’s Bay and Qawra have good reason to complain about the rubbish piling up in their streets but, if it is of any consolation to them, there are several other localities facing the same problem.

No administration has so far been able to tackle the issue of lack of cleanliness and scruffiness seriously enough to make a real difference.

Action does not match all the talk about the government’s determination to bring about a change in such a vitally important work as that of keeping the islands in shipshape condition.

What ought to rank high in any government’s programme to improve the people’s quality of life is downgraded to the bottom of the list of priorities, and the results of this are there for all to see – neglect in so many public places.

Why should the situation get down to this when the country is so small that it can so easily be managed? Why should not the central government and local councils get to grips with the problem when economically the country is riding on the crest of a wave?

Politicians of the party in government often talk big about the advances the island is making, and how Malta, despite its size, is turning into a place of excellence.

It is time for them to stop and think of the pockets of anger building up over so many shortcomings.

This is not just about Qawra or St Paul’s Bay - this is about all of Malta turning into a veritable landfill, with shabiness in full view at every street corner. It is not just mounds of uncollected rubbish bags that are triggering complaints. Of course, people ought to be careful enough to take out their rubbish bags on the right days and time.

But other than this, rubbish is being allowed to accumulate in far too many places.

Remnants of construction material at almost every street corner is doing wonders to harm the tourism product we try hard to promote. But beyond tourism, why should law-abiding citizens have to put up with the mess building outside their doors?

Councils have to be given adequate resources to ensure that heavily frequented open spaces where rubbish accumulates easily, such as seaside promenades, are cleaned up.

If for any reason, councils fail to do this, the central government ought to step in and do the job itself.

Refuse collection vehicles leave behind a trail of offensive liquid waste and noxious odours, and bins are often left overflowing. This is unhygienic and makes the place look shabby.

There is an urgent need for an organisational structure to take care of the island’s image.

It is not just the efficient collection of rubbish that needs to be ensured but, equally so, the maintenance of public places.

Law enforcement ultimately remains the biggest failure of the government. Sadly, the only way to tackle the many law-breakers is to hit them in the pocket but what is holding back the authorities from clamping down?

It is hugely ironical that, at the same time that the government brags about the leaps forward made in various fields, the island still lags so far behind in such a vitally important matter as cleanliness.