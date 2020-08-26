A project to encourage the growth of indigenous trees and reintroduce barn owls to Malta has been expanded.

The nursery is part of a project on the Razzett tal-Bagħal site, just off the trail that leads into Buskett woodlands.

As part of an extension to the project, some 2,500 seeds will be planted in 800 square metres of re-usable pots in collaboration with the Saġġar initiative, which aims to plant a million trees across the island.

The trees are to be distributed to the public in an effort to spread indigenous species.

They include aleppo pines and carob trees as well as the rare Fulu tal-Kelb, which has not been seen anywhere except for the Salib tal-Gholja area.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia also announced the second phase of the five-year-old project for the reintroduction of barn owls.

The project is run by hunting lobby FKNK. Its president, Joe Perici Calascone said it "deserves recognition as it is as much of a part of who we are as an organization as the side in which we kill for sport.

Close up shot of the Steppe Eagle in Razzett il-Bagħal. Photo: Julian Delia

A rare Steppe Eagle is also held on site.

The Malta Falconers' Club had asked the FKNK to help them house and feed the massive, six-foot wingspan eagle after it was seized from its illicit owner and had nowhere to roam and hunt in the area.

"This bird is the only one of its kind in Malta - we have to keep it here because it was imported illegally, " FKNK's spokesman Lucas Micallef said.

"Unfortunately the bird has nowhere to hunt here and cannot be released until we find a way to ensure a safe return to its original home."

Farrugia pointed out Buskett had originated as hunting grounds for the Knights of St John. Razzett tal-Bathal, formerly a grandmaster's stable, was previously in disrepair and abandonment.