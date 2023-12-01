The Indigo Collective has raised €600 for voluntary arts organisation Opening Doors through its recent debut production of Musical Matchup – The Who’s Who Cabaret.

Brought together by leading theatre group The Shrinking Violets via an open call, The Indigo Collective performed their self-devised production in tandem with the Violets’ sell-out show, Miscast – An Atypical Cabaret, in November at Palazzo Parisio.

The seven young performers who make up the Collective are Nikolai Azzopardi, Julia Camilleri, Ella Coppini, Kaylie Magri, Rebecca Darmanin, Kyra Lautier and Lilla Kedves.

Representing a valuable opportunity for these aspiring artists, members of the Collective were mentored throughout by The Shrinking Violets – well-known actors and practitioners Maria Buckle, Jo Caruana, Chiara Hyzler, Cathy Lawlor and Denise Mulholland. The Indigo Collective also benefitted from the generous support of Arts Council Malta, Palazzo Parisio and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.

The €600 that The Indigo Collective raised through donations collected on entry for Musical Matchup – The Who’s Who Cabaret supports Opening Doors, an important voluntary organisation that provides arts training opportunities across theatre, dance and music for adults with intellectual disabilities in Malta.