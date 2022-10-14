The task force investigating a stadium tragedy that killed 132 people in Indonesia has called on the country’s football association chief to resign, a top minister said Friday.

A stampede sparked by police firing tear gas into packed stands took place after a match between home team Arema FC and rivals Persebaya Surabaya on October 1 in the city of Malang, East Java.

An investigation team was set up as anger rose against the police response after 132 people, including dozens of children, died with many killed in a crush as they rushed for small exits.

Click here for full story.