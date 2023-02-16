Gilbert Agius has been unveiled as the new coach of PSIS Semarang.

The Indonesian Super Liga club made the official announcement on their social media and said that the former Valletta international will take over the reins of team midway through the season.

The Indonesian club said that Agius had put pen to paper on a deal until 2025 and added that his ability to groom young talent was seen as a major reason behind his appointment.

“Maltese coach Gilbert Agius has been appointed as the new head coach of Laskar Mahesa Jenar,” the Indonesian club said in a statement.

