The Malta Maritime Forum will be holding its second marine induction course. In conjunction with MaritimeMT and with the full endorsement of the Transport Malta Ports & Yachting Directorate, the course is aimed to attract persons already working within the maritime industry as well as prospective employees.

The course is designed for shore-based personnel working in the port authority, ship agency services, or as freight forwarding agents, terminal operators and other maritime related service providers.

The objectives of this course are to create awareness to newly employed personnel in the shipping industry for land based jobs; impart a sense of situational awareness in the candidates so as to reduce accidents; familiarise new candidates with ships and port regulations so as to avoid unnecessary mistakes and increase efficiency.

Candidates must be 18 years of age, fluent in English and have a sound knowledge of basic Mathematics and/or years of work experience in the maritime sector.

This course is based on 90 per cent attendance and a final written assessment. The course will be held from 5pm till 8pm on the following days: first and second session on March 10 and 11 ; third and fourth sessions on March 17 and 18; fifth and sixth sessions on March 24 and 25; seventh and eighth sessions on April 1 and 2; session nine on April 8; and session 10 on April 22.